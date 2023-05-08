ISRO ex-scientist meets pupils

Solan, May 7
Dr Prakasha Rao, an ex-senior scientist at the ISRO, today interacted with students of Army Public School, Dagshai. He was speaking at an orientation programme. He spoke about emerging space technologies, including application in navigation, disaster warning systems, space and planetary exploration.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre says ready for dialogue; drones, copters for surveillance
23K moved to safety | Opposition for President’s rule
Wrestlers set May 21 deadline for WFI chief's arrest; govt sends panel for talks
Support swells at Jantar Mantar | Punjab farm unions, 100 kh...
Chill may trigger fungal diseases, fear orchardists
Cherry, plum yield in HP already down