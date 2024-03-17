ISRO programme to skill Sirmaur students

Our Correspondent

Nahan, March 16

The Department of Geography at Government College, Sangrah, has been bestowed with the prestigious designation of serving as the centre for the distance education system under the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS-ISRO outreach programme). This initiative, aimed at imparting training and workshops in remote sensing and geographical information system (GIS), underscores the commitment of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) towards promoting advanced technologies in education and research.

Dr Jagdish Chand, Assistant Professor, has been appointed as the coordinator for this outreach programme by the ISRO. Speaking on the significance of this collaboration, Dr Chand highlighted the pivotal role of the IIRS in remote sensing and geo-informatics applications. He said the institute’s outreach programmes align with the objectives outlined in the National Education Policy, 2020 (NEP), by focusing on training and capacity building in remote sensing and related technologies.

The outreach programmes conducted by the IIRS aim to enhance the skills of students, teachers, researchers, and professionals in utilising remote sensing data and geospatial technologies across various domains such as natural resource management, disaster management, urban planning, agriculture, and environmental monitoring. The IIRS contributes to the promotion of experiential learning and interdisciplinary approach advocated in the NEP, 2020.

The recent “Advances in Remote Sensing Techniques for Geological Applications” programme organised under the 136th IIRS-ISRO Outreach Programme at Government College, Sangrah, from March 11 to 15, witnessed the participation of 81 students and teachers. This initiative aims to equip participants with advanced skills and knowledge in remote sensing techniques for geological applications.

Dr Devraj Sharma, Principal of Government College, Sangrah, expressed his elation at the college being chosen as a centre for the ISRO’s distance education programme. He added that such initiatives would not only contribute to the academic and professional development of students and teachers, but also positively impact the NAAC accreditation of the college.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#ISRO #Nahan #Sirmaur