Hamirpur: IT raids on two crusher owners, marriage palace

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, July 4

Income Tax Department teams raided three business establishments in Nadaun subdivision of the district today. They inspected the business premises and residences of two crusher owners and one marriage palace near Nadaun town. It was the second time in three days the IT Department conducted raids in the district. Earlier, income tax officials had raided 10 establishments of five businessmen.

