 IT raids three jewellery shops, petrol station in Hamirpur : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
IT raids three jewellery shops, petrol station in Hamirpur

Officials refrain from divulging details of the searches

Photo for representation. File photo



Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 29

The Income Tax (IT) Department reportedly conducted raids on various business establishments in the district in the wee hours today. The department officials, however, refrained from divulging the details of the raids.

The officials travelling in several vehicles reached business premises along with Border Security Force (BSF) jawans and cordoned off the area. The raids were conducted on three jewellery shops, one petrol station, one hardware store, two premises of wine traders and the houses of these businessmen. Meanwhile, the district administration was not able to comment on the action of the IT Department.

SP Bhagat Singh Thakur said that he had information about IT raids on some business premises in Hamirpur town but did not know about the presence of IT officials at other places in the district.

