IT teams conduct raid at Baddi-based premises of a packaging unit

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 21

Income tax department teams on Tuesday raided the Baddi-based premises of a packaging unit, Ultimate Flexipack Limited.

It is part of the nationwide raid on the company’s 64 locations in 15 cities across the country in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, etc.

The company directors were on the radar of the IT sleuths owing to alleged financial misappropriation.

The raid which began around 5:00 am was still going on. Entry of employees was barred into the unit after the IT officials began their search.

The company is the biggest manufacturer of blown polyethylene films in the Asia Pacific region.

Baddi Police was approached by the IT officials for assistance this morning, confirmed DSP Priyank Gupta.

