IT teams conduct raid at Baddi-based premises of a packaging unit

Solan, February 21
Income tax department teams on Tuesday raided the Baddi-based premises of a packaging unit, Ultimate Flexipack Limited.
It is part of the nationwide raid on the company’s 64 locations in 15 cities across the country in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, etc.
The company directors were on the radar of the IT sleuths owing to alleged financial misappropriation.
The raid which began around 5:00 am was still going on. Entry of employees was barred into the unit after the IT officials began their search.
The company is the biggest manufacturer of blown polyethylene films in the Asia Pacific region.
Baddi Police was approached by the IT officials for assistance this morning, confirmed DSP Priyank Gupta.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...