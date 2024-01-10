ITBP jawan killed in Arunachal accident

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, January 9

Deepesh Parmar, an ITBP jawan belonging to Jajoli village near Jalari of Nadaun subdivision posted in Arunachal Pradesh, was reportedly killed in an accident yesterday.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over the death of Parmar. He said that the government would provide full support to the family of the soldier. He prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear the loss. The CM also directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the family of the jawan.

