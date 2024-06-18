ITBP undertakes daring trek in Himachal to retrieve American's mortal remains

New Delhi, June 18
The Indo Tibetan Border Police is winning hearts for their personnel's daring trek in Himachal Pradesh to retrieve the mortal remains of a US citizen who died in a paragliding accident.
The remains of 31-year-old American paraglider Bockstahler Trevor, missing near Kaza in Lahoul & Spiti, were brought down from 14800 feet by ITBP mountaineers on Monday after one of the most challenging rescue missions that spanned more than 48-hours.
The remains of 31-year-old American paraglider Mr. Bockstahler Trevor, missing near Kaza in Lahoul & Spiti, were brought down from 14800 feet by #ITBP mountaineers after one of the most challenging #RescueMission that lasted more than 48-hours. SDRF and police assisted.#Himveers pic.twitter.com/Ny4gR3hGGB— ITBP (@ITBP_official) June 17, 2024
The State Disaster Relief Force assisted the Himveers.
Describing the rescue as a sign of ITBP's dedication to humanity, union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said: "Proud of our brave Himveers. The ITBP Mountain Rescue Team recently undertook a challenging search operation on the high mountain cliffs in Lahaul & Spiti and recovered the body of an American citizen who lost his life in an accident while paragliding. At the request of the local administration, @ITBP_official team members risked their own lives and climbed 14,800 feet high in the mountains to recover the mortal remains for a humanitarian cause. Their dedication to humanity is commendable."
