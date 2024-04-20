ITI-Nurpur campus interviews on April 24

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, April 19

In order to recruit industrial workforce, two private companies — Dolphin Rubbers Ltd, Ludhiana, Punjab and L&T, Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu — will conduct interviews at government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Nurpur, on April 24.

Principal Sanjeev Sahotra said Dolphin Rubbers would recruit people for its tyres’ manufacturing unit and give a monthly salary package of Rs 14,500 for the first six months followed by Rs 16,000, free accommodation, medical insurance, provident fund and subsidised canteen facilities to the recruits. “Whereas L&T would select trainees (aging between 18 to 30 years) who have passed ITI trades in electrician, wireman, plumber, welder, carpenter and fitter for its pan India plants. The company will impart two months’ special training and offer a monthly salary package between Rs 16,500 to Rs 18,500,” he said.

The principal asked aspirants to bring their certificates (original and copies), three passport size photographs and valid ID proof with them to participate in the interviews.

#Nurpur #Tamil Nadu