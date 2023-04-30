ITI-Nurpur overall champ at sports meet

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, April 29

The 16th district-level sports competition held among government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) concluded at the local ITI here last evening.

As many as 482 trainees from 18 ITIs of Kangra district participated in the four-day sports competition. The host institute, ITI-Nurpur, emerged as the overall champion and its student Balbir Singh was adjudged the best player.

In badminton, the ITI-Kona was declared winner while the ITI-Nurpur secured the second position. The ITI-Garhjamula and the ITI-Shahpur secured the first and second positions, respectively in the basketball competition. In the volleyball, the ITI-Dhameta was declared winner while the ITI-Nehranpukhar was the runner up.

The ITI-Rajhoon won the Kho-Kho competition, while the ITI-Nurpur came second. The ITI-Nurpur was adjudged first in kabaddi while the ITI-Shahpur was the runner up.

Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan exhorted the participants to take a keen interest in sports along with their studies.