 It’s dhan bal vs jan bal in Dharamsala bypoll: CM : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • It’s dhan bal vs jan bal in Dharamsala bypoll: CM

It’s dhan bal vs jan bal in Dharamsala bypoll: CM

It’s dhan bal vs jan bal in Dharamsala bypoll: CM

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu campaigns at McLeodganj on Monday. Photo: Kamaljeet



Tribune News Service

Dharamsala/palampur, May 27

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today urged voters to punish BJP candidate for the Dharamsala bypoll Sudhir Sharma. He said that the Dharamsala Assembly bypoll was a contest between dhan bal and jan bal (fight between the might of money power and people’s power to vote).

He addressed rallies in favour of Davinder Jaggi, party candidate for the Dharamsala.

Sukhu levelled corruption charges against Congress rebel Sudhir and alleged that the BJP candidate had acquired 82 properties in and around Dharamsala in the name of his driver in the past three years.

He said that the people of Dharamsala had elected Sudhir as Congress MLA but he betrayed them by switching over to the BJP, He added that Sudhir had never come to him for people’s works.

Sudhir had confronted Sukhu’s charges saying that he would surrender any property found in his name beyond what he had declared in in his election affidavit. He has levelled counter charges of corruption against Sukhu.

Sudhir had also alleged that he was forced to leave the Congress and accused the Chief Minister of not releasing funds for the transfer of forestland for the construction of the campus of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) at Jadrangal in Dharamsala. He alleged that he decided to shift to the BJP for the sake of the development of Dharamsala that the Chief Minister had ignored.

Sukhu, while addressing a gathering at the Chambi ground in the Shahpur Assembly constituency of Kangra district, said that the six Congress rebel MLAs, who are fighting the byelections on the BJP ticket, had sold themselves to the opposition party and there was a conspiracy to topple the Congress government with money power.

He said that these elections were important for challenging unethical political practices. He added that the state government faced no threat, as was evident from the fielding of two MLAs in the Lok Sabha elections.

Sukhu said that the Congress would secure a landslide victory on all four Lok Sabha seats and in the six Assembly byelections. He added that the Congress had provided an opportunity to a person from an ordinary family like him to serve as Chief Minister. “The Congress government has restored the old pension scheme for its employees and initiated recruitment on 22,000 posts while the previous BJP government had filled only 20,000 posts in five years,” he claimed.

He said that if permission granted, Rs 1,500 per month would be deposited in the bank accounts of all eligible women within 24 hours, otherwise the two installments totalling Rs 3,000 would be provided next month. Besides, the state government had introduced welfare schemes for orphan children, widows and the elderly, he added.

Sukhu said that cow milk was being purchased for Rs 45 per litre and buffalo milk for Rs 55 per litre while wheat produced through natural farming was being procured for Rs 40 per kg and maize for Rs 30 per kg. He added that by curbing corruption, the state had generated an additional revenue of Rs 2,200 crore, which was now being redistributed among people through various welfare schemes.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Dharamsala #Palampur #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab has 92 AAP MLAs, how can BJP topple government: Arvind Kejriwal to Amit Shah

2
Trending

‘Statue of Liberty’ in Punjab: Viral video triggers hilarious reactions; netizens say ‘owner installed it after being denied US Visa’

3
Diaspora

‘Harvard, do you hear us’: Shruthi Kumar who won contest to speak at graduation ceremony 'revolts', dramatically goes off-script; watch viral video

4
Uttar Pradesh

IRS officer arrested after live-in partner found dead inside posh Noida flat

5
Punjab

Punjab minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

6
Punjab

No relief for Aam Aadmi Party MLA Jaswant Singh

7
India

Rajkot gaming zone fire: Civic chief, police commissioner transferred; Gujarat HC says it doesn't have faith in state machinery

8
Trending

‘Insanely’ viral photo: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan with IPL trophy after KKR's win

9
India

Karnataka sex scandal: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna apologises to parents; says will appear before SIT on May 31

10
India

Analysis: Government godowns overflow with wheat but will retail food prices ease

Don't Miss

View All
At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

Top News

Bomb scare on Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight; passengers evacuated

Bomb scare on Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight; passengers evacuated

Anti-sabotage checks are on and nothing suspicious has been ...

Punjab town that won’t be divided by political & religious hatred

Punjab town that won’t be divided by political & religious hatred

Muslim-majority Malerkotla remains unaffected by polarising ...

Minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

Punjab minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

Modi’s urban Naxal remark insult to 3 cr Punjabis: Kejri

Modi’s urban Naxal remark insult to 3 crore Punjabis: Arvind Kejriwal

After Shah’s statement, Mann dares BJP to topple his govt

Moosewala’s 2nd barsi to be a low-key affair

Here is why Sidhu Moosewala’s 2nd barsi to be a low-key affair

Several NGOs would organise blood donation camps at his memo...


Cities

View All

For Congress veteran, stock market volatility is guide to poll outcome

For Congress veteran, stock market volatility is guide to poll outcome

Amritsar has not seen any work under MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla: BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu

People are returning to Congress in grief, claims MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Railway crossings tie up Pathankot city in knots, Dinesh Singh Babbu assures of solution

Shrinking green cover issue finds no mention in any Lok Sabha candidates’ speech

INDIA VOTES 2024: M also stands for mehangai, Tharoor reminds PM Modi

INDIA VOTES 2024: M also stands for mehangai, ShashiTharoor reminds PM Modi

Zirakpur: Another fire breaks out in Baltana furniture market

Chandigarh: Former BJP mayors list achievements of party

BJP manifesto old wine in new bottle: Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Chandigarh: Poll expenses jump as campaigning picks up

Investigation into hospital fire in Delhi finds serious safety violations

Investigation into hospital fire in Delhi finds serious safety violations

Families grieve loss of infants

Delhi Govt orders fire audit at all health facilities

Delhi residents reel under searing heat, relief expected after May 30

Swati Assault Case: National Commission for Women seeks probe of call records

Minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

Punjab minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

AAP supporters hope the party’s work will stand them in good stead

Union leader put under house arrest ahead of Delhi CM’s roadshow

Spreading voter awareness through satires, jokes

Police stop girl’s cremation over suspicion, send body for autopsy

This time we want all 13 seats: Kejriwal to voters in roadshow

This time we want all 13 seats: Kejriwal to voters in roadshow

Raja seeks votes on development agenda

Amit Shah’s ‘big position’ promise raises stakes for Bittu in poll battle

Sahnewal police arrest 3 gamblers

3 arrested with illegal liquor, poppy husk

Aides of foreign-based gangster nabbed, target killings averted

Aides of foreign-based gangster nabbed, target killings averted

Punjab CM to hold roadshow today

Thieves strike at NRI’s house