Union budget disappointing, says Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Shimla, February 1
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today termed the Union Budget as disappointing and contrary to the expectations of common people. “The Budget was a mere artful trickery to achieve the desired end. There is nothing in it for any section of society, namely middle class, poor, youth and farmers,” he said.
Sukhu said, “Nothing has been said in the Budget to control inflation and unemployment. It is disappointing and anti-common people.” He said that people were still waiting for ‘Achhe din’ that the BJP had promised in 2014. “The Budget lacks vision on employment generation. There’s no mention of urban employment and there is nothing for farmers except an increase in the loan limit, which will push them deeper in debt. There is no announcement of subsidies on farm tools or fertilisers. MGNREGA allocation has not been increased and hence no rural employment avenues created,” he added.
Sukhu said that no allocation had been made for the expansion of railway infrastructure and national highways. “Even changes in income tax slabs are not up to the expectations of people and no relief has been given to the middle class,” he claimed. The middle class was disappointed, as it was expecting more reduction in tax rates. “It is a Budget that will help the rich get richer while the poor will get poorer,” he added.
No special grant has been announced for states reeling under big debt burden. We have inherited a debt of around Rs 75,000 crore from the previous BJP government
He said that no special grant had been announced for states reeling under big debt burden. “We have inherited a debt burden of around Rs 75,000 crore from the previous BJP government. Besides, there’s a liability of around Rs 11,000 crore in form of arrears payable to employees and pensioners. There is no mention of the reimbursement of the GST since June 2022 in the Budget to small hill states,” he added.
