'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 23

Former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim on Sunday shared a picture of Shimla and wrote, "This is not Europe but clean and green Shimla."

This is not Europe but clean and green Shimla ❤️@thehomestays pic.twitter.com/Bmacihw6Mr — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) May 22, 2022

"Thank you...for constantly showing the world, the beautiful side of India," a user reacted.

Thank you so much Eric for constantly showing the world, the beautiful side of the India 🇮🇳🙏😊.

Huge respect ✊ — Srinivas Kummari (@Srinivas_039) May 22, 2022

Just few pics of Shimla... pic.twitter.com/ZPhim5FHzZ — JD (@JayRudr) May 22, 2022

He picture that he shared was of the road from court road to The Mall where the entrance of the Clarkes Hotel is seen.

Solheim has been sharing beautiful and aspiring pictures from around the world.