'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, May 23
Former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim on Sunday shared a picture of Shimla and wrote, "This is not Europe but clean and green Shimla."
Incredible India 🇮🇳— Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) May 22, 2022
This is not Europe but clean and green Shimla ❤️@thehomestays pic.twitter.com/Bmacihw6Mr
"Thank you...for constantly showing the world, the beautiful side of India," a user reacted.
Thank you so much Eric for constantly showing the world, the beautiful side of the India 🇮🇳🙏😊.— Srinivas Kummari (@Srinivas_039) May 22, 2022
Huge respect ✊
Just few pics of Shimla... pic.twitter.com/ZPhim5FHzZ— JD (@JayRudr) May 22, 2022
He picture that he shared was of the road from court road to The Mall where the entrance of the Clarkes Hotel is seen.
Solheim has been sharing beautiful and aspiring pictures from around the world.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flights chaos, temperature falls by 11 degrees
Region gets first wet cyclonic storm of the season accompani...
India-Japan key pillars of stable, secure Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi says in op-ed in Japanese newspaper
Penned an op-ed on the vibrant relations between India and J...
Government-Opposition slugfest over cut in fuel taxes
FM Nirmala Sitharaman clarifies excise reduction borne by Ce...