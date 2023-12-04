It's referendum against casteist forces: Dhumal

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 3

The results of Assembly elections in three states proved that people had denounced caste-based politics and fake guarantees of the Congress. This was stated by former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal here today.

He said people of the country had accepted ideology and policies of the BJP and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the country was experiencing growth in every sector and people had voted for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The victory was also result of relentless and disciplined working of the BJP workers at the grassroot level and they also deserve pat on the back, he added.

Dhumal said these elections were semifinals for the coming Lok Sabha elections and the BJP would secure a massive victory in 2024 general election. He added that the Assembly results had indicated that number of BJP MPs would increase considerably.

