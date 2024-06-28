It’s ‘son of the soil’ vs ‘outsider’ in Nalagarh bypoll: Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 27

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today addressed several rallies in the Nalagarh Assembly segment in favour BJP candidate KL Thakur.

Thakur, while addressing public meetings at Manjhauli and Ramshehar, expressed disappointment over the alleged poor performance of the Congress government during its one-and-a-half year tenure. “The main fight in the byelection will be between the BJP and the Congress. It will be a constest between the son of the soil and an outsider and you should ensure the victory of the local candidate,” he said while targetting Congress candidate Hardeep Bawa.

He appreciated enthusiasm shown by people towards the BJP and said that the Central Government had given two big projects to Himachal, namely the bulk drugs park in Una and the medical devices park in Nalagarh. “The Central Government is spending Rs 300 crore on these projects and Himachal has bagged one of the three projects approved for the entire country indicating the Prime Minister’s love for the state,” he added.

Thakur said, “The projects were allocated due to the concerted efforts of the previous BJP government and the concern shown by the Central Government for the state.” He added, “The Congress government in the state is not going to last long and soon the BJP will return to power and development will once again gather pace.”

“The Congress had come to power by giving false guarantees and promises. It has been telling lies to remain in power and as a result, the people of the state are dejected with the Sukhu government,” said Thakur while seeking votes for KL Thakur.

He said, “The BJP had taken a lead in 61 out of 68 Assembly constituencies in the Lok Sabha elections recently. The Chief Minister did not get a lead even in his home segment of Nadaun in the parliamentary poll, indicating people were annoyed with him. The people of Himachal Pradesh have rejected the anti-people policies of the Congress government and want to change it.” Former MLAs Paramjeet Singh and Lakhwinder Rana accompanied Jai Ram Thakur.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Jai Ram Thakur #Nalagarh #Solan