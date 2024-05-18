Jagat Prakash Nadda’s rallies in Kangra, Chamba, Solan today

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 17

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will address three election rallies in Kangra, Chamba and Solan districts tomorrow.

BJP general secretary Bihari Lal Sharma said Nadda would address the first rally at Rehan-Fatehpur in Kangra, then at Chamba and Arki in Solan. There is possibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi spending day for campaigning in the state after May 25.

Party sources said that Home Minister Amit Shah was likely to address a rally at Jubbal-Kotkhai in Shimla district on May 19 in support of party candidate Suresh Kashyap, who is seeking re-election. They also hinted that Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other ministers like Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani may also campaign in the state.

With Himachal going to the polls in the last phase, the electioneering is picking up and big election rallies will be addressed by senior leaders of both parties in the coming fortnight.

The BJP, which had won all four Lok Sabha seats in 2014 and 2019, will want to repeat the feat this time also, Sharma said.

