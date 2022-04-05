Hindu Jagran Manch, Dev Sena to oppose AAP’s April 6 rally

Mandi, April 4
The Hindu Jagran Manch and the Dev Sena of Himachal have decided to oppose the AAP rally here on April 6. National convener of AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will lead the roadshow on this day in a show of strength in Himachal.
Addressing a press conference here today, Kamal Gautam, general secretary of the Hindu Jagran Manch, said, “The remarks of Delhi Chief Minister on Kashmir Files film are derogatory and against the sentiments of Hindus. Until he tenders a public apology over his comments, the Hindu Jagran Manch and the Dev Sena would oppose the AAP road show with full vigour.”
“The activists of Hindu Jagran Manch and Dev Sena would show black flags to the AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal during the show,” he added.
