Jai Prakash Nadda confident of victory

Hamirpur, November 12
BJP national president Jai Prakash Nadda said today that the BJP’s ‘mission repeat’ had been a big success and the people of the state had voted to bring the party back to power.
Nadda along with his family members cast his vote at the Vijaypur polling booth in Bilaspur.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
The B-17 Flying Fortress bomber typically has a crew of four...
‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran
Nalini Sriharan said that all her family members have been w...
Can't blame farmers for field fires, states responsible: NHRC
Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP Chief Secretaries asked to appear...
Drones from across Pakistan border more than doubled in 2022: BSF DG
‘The major culprit regions are Punjab which saw 215 flights ...
Twitter Blue ‘probably’ coming back end of next week, says Elon Musk
Had on Friday paused its recently announced $8 blue check su...