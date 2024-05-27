Himachal LoP Jai Ram Thakur: Conspiracies underway to disrupt my public meetings

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 26

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur has levelled serious allegations against the state government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. After holding election rally at Nachan in Mandi, Thakur said that various conspiracies were underway to disrupt his public meetings.

“We will not complain now but we will deal at our own level with the Congress in the state. When I was addressing a public meeting at Nachan, the power supply was disrupted. Before this, in my home Assembly constituency at Seraj today power supply was disrupted. This did not happen at one place. There is an attempt to suppress our voice, but they would not succeed,” the former Chief Minister stated.

“Such tactics are being used by the Congress against us. If candidates from my party stop at a hotel to have tea, it is raided. If I stop at a hotel in Dalhousie, it is raided four days later. Our party worker has his own business and he is a BJP official. Raids are conducted there too. It’s a very low level of politics,” Thakur alleged.

Jai Ram said that Congress was unnerved after Narendra Modi’s rally in Mandi. Such a big rally is beyond their reach. So despite booking, Thakur said, they were unable to hold rallies in Mandi.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jai Ram Thakur #Mandi #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu