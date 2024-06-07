Jai Ram daydreaming about toppling govt, says Kaushal

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 6

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) spokesperson Prem Kaushal alleged that the BJP has failed in its attempt to “topple” the state government. He said leaders of the saffron party are still misleading the people of the state.

“It is unfortunate that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the state government would collapse on June 4 and the BJP would form the government in the state and at the Centre. Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has now gone a step ahead by stating that the threat to the state government has only been delayed,” the Congress leader said.

Kaushal said, “Jai Ram Thakur is a habitual daydreamer and his dreams will never come true as the Congress government led by CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will complete its tenure.” The HPCC spokesperson said the party’s victory in four Assembly bypolls has reflected that the people of the state have rejected the BJP and supported the state government.

He added that even in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress has drastically improved its performance. He said the winning margin of many BJP candidates, who had won the last elections by four to five lakh votes, has reduced by 60 to 70 per cent.

“Soon, the Congress will improve its tally as three Assembly byelections will be held in the coming days. The Congress will win all three Assembly seats,” Kaushal added.

#BJP #Congress #Hamirpur