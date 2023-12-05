Himachal LoP Jai Ram Thakur demands probe into HP 'election funding'

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 4

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today said the issue of use of money from the alleged scams in Chhattisgarh on financing Himachal Pradesh Assembly poll is a matter of probe.

Addressing a press conference here today, Thakur accused the Congress of misleading the electorate in the election-bound states by claiming that all the 10 guarantees had been fulfilled in the hill state. “Congress in Himachal spoke of replicating Chhattisgarh model where there have been several scams worth crores in coal, excise and cow dung,” he said. “As investigation in all these scams is being held, there is talk of Himachal elections being funded from these scams,” he remarked.

“I fail to understand what the Congress regime in Himachal is wanting to celebrate on completion of one year when so many people lost their lives during monsoon, Rs 12,000 crore loans were raised and almost one thousand institutions opened by us were closed. I would like to remind the Congress of their 10 poll promises which still remain unfulfilled,” he said.

Thakur said the situation in Rajasthan was no different where 19 recruitment papers were leaked, which had enraged the youth. “On the contrary, people were all praise for the pro-people policies of the Shivraj Chouhan government, which is clearly reflected in the results,” he said. He said Telangana had witnessed the worst ever form of dynastic politics.

“He said the BJP has registered a resounding victory in three states in the Assembly elections. “It is under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah that the BJP has swept the polls in three states,” he said.

Thakur lamented that senior Congress leaders made false claims in all the five Assembly-bound states that all the 10 guarantees made to the people in Himachal had been fulfilled. “During the campaign, we told people about the reality that none of the 10 guarantees had been fulfilled even after 10 months of the formation of the government,” he said.

#Chhattisgarh #Congress #Jai Ram Thakur #Shimla