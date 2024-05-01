Jai Ram failed to protect interests of state: Sukhu

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 30

Former CM Jai Ram Thakur failed to protect interests of the state and that led to defeat of BJP in Assembly elections in the state. This was stated by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Chief Minister while speaking to media at Sera in Nadaun assembly constituency near here today.

Sukhu said that Jai Ram Thakur did not support demand of the state made to the Centre to declare rain fury as a national disaster. Even during his tenure as CM, he failed to bring development to the state and ensure welfare of people. Sukhu added that Jai Ram did not oppose Agniveer scheme “which had deprived youth of the country from regular job in services”.

Speaking on the comments on BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut, the Chief Minister said that Congress never endorsed derogatory remarks against any woman. Kangana is daughter of the state and she herself should refrain from uttering offensive remarks against her political opponents. Kangana comes from a Congress family and her father was a general secretary of Congress.

He said Congress candidate and PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh had never shown disrespect to Kangana. Still, Kangana should know that if she uttered distasteful words she could get a fitting response. Speaking on the job generation, Sukhu said that Jai Ram Thakur sanctioned only 16,000 jobs during his tenure while the Congress government had sanctioned over 22,000 jobs in one year. He further said that jobs that were offered during the BJP regime were stuck in litigation and the Congress government got youth appointed in government service.

