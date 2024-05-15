 Jai Ram hits out at Vikramaditya for not opposing ‘anti-Mandi decisions’ : The Tribune India

  Himachal
  Jai Ram hits out at Vikramaditya for not opposing 'anti-Mandi decisions'

Jai Ram hits out at Vikramaditya for not opposing ‘anti-Mandi decisions’

Jai Ram hits out at Vikramaditya for not opposing ‘anti-Mandi decisions’

BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur take part in an election rally in Mandi district .



Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, May 14

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today said, “The film of vyavastha parivartan directed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has flopped within 15 month of the Congress rule. Six Congress MLAs left the party due to his arrogant behaviour. The development of Mandi district has come to a halt under the Congress rule.”

Thakur, while addressing a rally held at Seri Manch after Kangana Ranaut filed her nomination, alleged that when the state government was taking decisions against Mandi, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh did not raise his voice against these discriminatory actions.

“Congress leaders have insulted the people of Mandi and now they are seeking votes for the party candidate in the Lok Sabha elections. They passed derogatory remarks against Kangana, the daughter of Mandi, and people will not forgive them for it,” he added.

Thakur claimed the previous BJP government had approved Rs 1,000 crore for the construction of an airport in Mandi district but funds were diverted for some other purpose. Similarly, Rs 250 crore was approved for the construction of the Shivdham project in Mandi but Rs 200 crore was diverted to other projects.

Thakur said, “The people of the country want strong leadership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has relentlessly worked for the development of the country in the past 10 years and launched schemes for the welfare of women, farmers and the downtrodden.BJP state president Rajeev Bindal alleged that the Congress would be wiped out and its strength in Parliament would be below 50. “Leaders are deserting the Congress, as they can see that the party lacks leadership and vision in sharp contrast to the able and dynamic leadership of Narendra Modi,” he claimed. The BJP is banking on the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to win the elections.

BJP MLA from Mandi Sadar Anil Sharma, son of former Union Telecom Minister late Sukh Ram, said that people must vote for the BJP for a better future of the nation. BJP national vice-president Saudan Singh, former MP Maheshwar Singh, former minister Govind Singh Thakur, sitting BJP MLAs and former MLAs from the Mandi parliamentary constituency and local BJP leaders attended the rally.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

