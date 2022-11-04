Jai Ram honest man, deserves second term, says Rajnath

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 3

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is a humble man. He has faced no corruption charges and so deserves a second term, said Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Arki in Solan district today. The BJP had delivered what it had promised, he added.

He urged people to vote for the BJP to ensure that the party forms government in the state again, as it did it in Uttarakhand and Haryana.

Rajnath addressed an election rally in favour of BJP candidate Govind Ram Sharma at Arki in the district.

He said, “Uttarakhand and Himachal are known as ‘Veer bhumi’ due to valour exhibited by their native soldiers in defending the nation. Somnath Sharma, Dhan Singh Thapa and Captain Vikram Batra were among brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation.”

He said that people had lost faith in politicians due to difference in their words and deeds. He urged Govind Ram Sharma to promise only what could be delivered.

Rajnath said, “Two Prime Ministers — Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi — have had an emotional attachment with Himachal. It is a small state but both Prime Ministers gave importance to it. It is a matter of pride that BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Minister Anurag Thakur hail from Himachal. Modiji had been BJP in-charge of Himachal.”

He said that the people of the state were aware of development undertaken by the BJP and no one could negate it. He added that they were all nationalists and the country had become stronger under Modi. Rajnath said, “Compared to the 9th and 10th positions the state occupied earlier, it now stands at the seventh position under the eight-year Modi government rule. It will soon be among the top three economies in next two years.”

He said that during the 2020 conflict with Chinese forces, the exemplary courage exhibited by Indian Army soldiers would make the neighbour think twice about undertaking such a misadventure again. He said, “Our defence exports have risen from Rs 900 crore to Rs 3,000 crore. The exports will further rise to Rs 40,000 crore by the end of 2025.”

He said, “Nation’s respect has increased internationally under Narendra Modi. Even a WHO’s report has lauded Modi’s handling of Covid pandemic. In Himachal also, the health infrastructure has been strengthened.”

He said inflation had crossed double digits during the Congress rule while it remained in single digit during the BJP rule.