Jai Ram ignored Hamirpur but seeking votes now: Sukhu

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 10

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said today that Jai Ram Thakur had ignored Hamirpur during his tenure as Chief Minister but was now seeking the blessings of the people of the district to save his face.

“He is taking leaders, who were rejected by the Congress and inducted into the BJP, to former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal to ensure their victory in the Assembly byelections,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that Jai Ram should understand that voters in the district were not only literate but also politically aware. “Himachal is the land of Gods and Goddesses and people love honest and helpful leaders,” he added.

He said that all those candidates that the BJP had fielded in Assembly bypoll would not be able to even face people due to their conduct in the Vidhan Sabha. “How can anyone go to voters and seek votes on a different party symbol just after 14 months when the same people had voted for him for five years,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister chaired the meetings of various committees of Barsar, Hamirpur and Sujanpur constituencies at Taropka village, near here. Rajesh Dharmani, Technical Education Minister, MLAs Chandershekhar and Suresh Kuamr, DCC president Suman Bharti, former DCC president Kuldeep Singh Pathania and general secretary in-charge of the district affairs Rajesh Anand attended the meeting. It is learnt that the Chief Minister stressed on winnability as the lone selection criterion for candidates for the Assembly byelections and the Lok Sabha elections.

In the evening hours, Sukhu had a stroll in the market and he met general public and businessmen. He was gifted an idol of Lord Ganesha. He walked from the Gandhi Chowk to the Bhoat Chowk and met people, who clicked selfies with him.

During a visit to the Trisha College of Education, the Chief Minister released a book on cleanliness mission. He said that students should be disciplined in using mobile phones. He added that there was no shortcut to success and hard work was the key to success.

