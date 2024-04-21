Jai Ram, Kangana spreading misinformation on OPS: Congress

Shimla, April 20
HPCC working president Chander Shekhar today accused Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut of spreading misinformation about the old pension scheme (OPS).
He said the Congress government had restored the OPS in its very first Cabinet meeting but Kangana was repeatedly saying that it had not been done. “The government has given OPS benefits to more than 1,000 retired employees in Mandi district and secured the future of more than 22,000 employees working in the district by bringing them under the ambit of the old scheme, he added.”
