Jai Ram: Law & order deteriorating in state

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 14

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. “There has been a spurt in the crime rate, including looting, murders, suicide by an accused in detention and pressurising police personnel to impose stringent sections of law,” he added.

“Just a day before the counting of votes for the six Assembly bypoll, the resignations of the three Independent MLAs were accepted. The BJP has given ticket to all three former Independent MLAs and the party will win the bypoll,” said Thakur.

He said the six Congress MLAs had resigned from the party due to resentment against their own government and the Chief Minister.

