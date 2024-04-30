Jai Ram: Mandi voters will give befitting reply to Congress royal scion

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 29

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the kind of terminology Congress candidate from Mandi Vikramaditya Singh was using during campaigning, it seems he did not get proper education at home.

Addressing party workers in Karsog Assembly constituency in Mandi district today, Thakur said “calling me a ‘bhakshak’ (eater) instead of a ‘rakshak’ (protector) of Mandi district, Vikramaditya has proved the point”.

“He has challenged the swabhiman (self-respect) of Mandi, for which he will have to pay the price in these election,” said Jai Ram.

“As the Chief Minister, I tried to ensure the development of entire state, but the way Vikramaditya Singh is bent upon insulting Mandi district, he will have to pay a heavy price. The people of Mandi will fight for honour and self-respect and ensure victory of BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut ,” said Thakur.

“Despite getting help from the Centre, the condition of the roads in the state has not improved even when Vikramaditya Singh is a PWD Minister,” he said. Targeting CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Thakur said due to his incapability, he destroyed the Congress in the state.

