Jai Ram: Mandi voters will give befitting reply to Congress royal scion

Mandi, April 29
Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the kind of terminology Congress candidate from Mandi Vikramaditya Singh was using during campaigning, it seems he did not get proper education at home.
Addressing party workers in Karsog Assembly constituency in Mandi district today, Thakur said “calling me a ‘bhakshak’ (eater) instead of a ‘rakshak’ (protector) of Mandi district, Vikramaditya has proved the point”.
“He has challenged the swabhiman (self-respect) of Mandi, for which he will have to pay the price in these election,” said Jai Ram.
“As the Chief Minister, I tried to ensure the development of entire state, but the way Vikramaditya Singh is bent upon insulting Mandi district, he will have to pay a heavy price. The people of Mandi will fight for honour and self-respect and ensure victory of BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut ,” said Thakur.
“Despite getting help from the Centre, the condition of the roads in the state has not improved even when Vikramaditya Singh is a PWD Minister,” he said. Targeting CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Thakur said due to his incapability, he destroyed the Congress in the state.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise 'scam': After questions on Arvind Kejriwal’s non-appearance before ED, Supreme Court to resume hearing on his plea today
The Bench had asked why the AAP leader did not move a bail a...
Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case
The report, citing unnamed sources, named a RAW officer in c...
9 Colombian soldiers dead in army helicopter crash
The helicopter was taking supplies to a municipality that re...
Uttarakhand suspends licence of 14 products made by Ramdev’s firm Patanjali
Drug regulator took action over misleading ads