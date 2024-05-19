Jai Ram plays emotional card in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, May 18

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur is playing an emotional card in Mandi district to garner public support in favour of BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut in the Mandi Lok Sabha election. Of the total 17 Assembly segments falling under Mandi parliamentary constituency, nine fall in Mandi district, which is also the home district of former CM Jai Ram Thakur.

Stakes are high for the Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur in this Lok Sabha election, which will decide his popularity graph among masses in this parliamentary constituency. In the Mandi Municipal Corporation election in 2021, when he was the chief minister, Thakur had sought votes making an emotional appeal to the public that it was a question of ‘leadership of Mandi’. The people of Mandi MC voted according to his will and BJP won 11 seats of the total 15 seats. On Friday,Thakur told the voters of Seraj Assembly constituency “The Congress has challenged your leadership. So, you must give a befitting reply to the Congress by voting in favour of BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut.”

In the 2022 Assembly elections, Thakur played the same emotional card in Mandi district to get support of the public in the state Assembly elections, which resulted in the victory of BJP in nine of the total 10 Assembly seats falling in Mandi district.

Now, the sole responsibility of the victory of BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut is on the shoulders of Jai Ram Thakur, who is spearheading her election campaign extensively in Mandi parliamentary constituency. Sensing the tough political battle against Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh, Thakur has raised his emotional pitch once again in Mandi district. However, it will be clear on June 4, whether the public will respond to his appeal according to his will or not.

He appealed to the public to ensure victory with a bigger margin of votes to Kangana similar to what they gave him in the Assembly election in 2022. Thakur had won the Assembly election by a margin of over 38,000 votes from Seraj.He is making the same appeal in each Assembly constituency of Mandi district.

Now, Public coming to see your daughter: Kangana to Pratibha

Congress chief Pratibha Singh’s daughter has been seen campaigning for her brother Vikramaditya Singh in the Mandi Lok Sabha seat these days, BJP candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency Kangana Ranaut has taken a potshot at the Congress chief. A few days ago, during election campaign, Congress state president Pratibha Singh had said in a public meeting that people were coming to see Kangana ‘what a husan pari she is’, which did not go down well with Kangana. Responding to Pratibha’s comments, an infuriated Kangana said on Saturday at an election rally in Nachan Assembly constituency that the ‘public was coming to see her daughter now’.

