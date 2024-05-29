Jai Ram Thakur addresses Shillai rally over phone

Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 28

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, whose visit to Shillai was cancelled due to a technical fault in his helicopter, addressed the gathering there over the mobile phone.

The BJP event, slated to be held at the PWD rest house in Shillai, had drawn a large crowd and several key political figures.

In his speech, Jai Ram Thakur urged the people to support the BJP in the upcoming elections. “On the coming June 1, press the lotus button and take Modi ji beyond 400 seats,” he stated.

He also expressed confidence that the BJP would form governments both at the Centre and in Himachal Pradesh, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the nation for a third term.

Former Shillai MLA Baldev Tomar criticised the current Congress government for shutting down over two dozen institutions in the Shillai Assembly constituency.

Munna Chauhan, the BJP MLA from Vikasnagar of Uttarakhand, accused the state government of causing divisions within the Hattee community and neglecting the youth.

Shakti Lal Shah, the BJP MLA from Ghansali Assembly constituency in Uttarakhand, was also present on the occasion.

