‘Jai Ram Thakur embarrassing himself, BJP’

Shimla, June 29
Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) General Secretary Rajneesh Kimta hit out at the Leader of Opposition for his comment that the Congress government would not last long and said that by giving such statements, Jai Ram Thakur was embarrassing himself as well as his party.
Addressing the mediapersons during a press conference here today, Kimta said being a prominent leader and the former Chief Minister of the state, should not make such immature political statements.
He said the state government was completely strong and stable. “The Congress government has a full majority and after July 13, the numbers will increase further and the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will successfully complete its five-year tenure.”
Accusing the BJP of being responsible for the upcoming bypolls in the state, Kimta said the BJP unsuccessfully conspired to topple the state government by luring six Congress MLAs, who later contested elections as the BJP candidates and four of them were defeated.
“Now three Independent MLAs, who are contesting the byelections as the BJP candidates, will also face defeat,” he added.
He added that the BJP was on the backfoot after its defeat in the byelections and it would continue to face setback in the upcoming byelections.
Kimta also took the feedback from the in-charges of the bypolls and urged the office-bearers to fulfil their responsibilities by maintaining strong coordination.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Adios: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retire from T20 Internationals after India win T20 World Cup
Kohli was the first to declare his decision after being adju...
It's not what we did today but what we did for past 3-4 years: Rohit Sharma
India defeated South Africa by seven runs in an engaging fin...
India hailed as ‘best team in tournament' after T20 World Cup win
Former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble wrote, “Cong...
Five Army men swept away in Ladakh river
Tank gets stuck while crossing Shyok