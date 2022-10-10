Jai Ram Thakur focuses on Seraj, Dharampur only: Kaul

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 9

Senior Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur today targeted the state government over bias in allotting development projects and unemployment during a public meeting at Padhar in the Darang Assembly constituency.

Addressing a gathering, Kaul Singh said, “Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur only focuses on the development of Seraj, his own Assembly constituency, and Dharampur, the Assembly constituency represented by Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur. In Darang, the CM has inaugurated only those projects that were started during the previous Congress regime.”

He alleged that the state government had failed to address unemployment, which was burgeoning. “The Congress will raise this issue during the Assembly elections. Moreover, the double engine government of BJP has failed to check inflation in the state as well as the country. The public is at the receiving end,” he added.

Encouraging the party workers to strive hard to ensure the party’s victory, he said the people were disappointed by the performance of the government, which has failed to act as per their expectations.

