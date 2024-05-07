Jai Ram Thakur holds roadshow for Kangana Ranaut at Janjehli

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 6

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today held a roadshow in favour of BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut at Janjehli under Seraj Assembly constituency of Mandi district, which is his home constituency. Jai Ram was accompanied by Kangana in an open jeep. Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said that in the last elections, the people of Seraj had given him a lead of 37,000 votes. This time the people here would give better lead to Kangana.

He urged the people and party workers of Seraj that due to his state level responsibility, it would not be possible for him to go everywhere. He told the party workers that every worker here will have to work as a Jai Ram and send Kangana to Parliament with a huge margin of votes. Kangana did excellent work in Bollywood and now she will achieve new heights in politics too. Addressing the gathering at Janjehli, he said, “We have a capable leadership like Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Be it the 500-year-old Ram Temple issue or the Kashmir issue, these have been resolved despite so many complications.”

“As soon as Narendra Modi will take charge as a PM for the third time, the health of all the elderly above 70 years of age in the country will become the responsibility of Narendra Modi. All elderly people will be brought under the ambit of Ayushman Yojana without any conditions,” he said.

“To continue this pace of development, we have to support lotus on all the seats of Himachal,” Thakur said. He also targeted the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on the occasion.

Kangana Ranaut targeted her political opponent PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh and said that people of Seraj would give him a befitting reply by ensuring his defeat with a huge margin.

