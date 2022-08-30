Jai Ram Thakur lays stone of projects in Shahpur

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, August 29

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presided over a programme launched by the state government to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Pragatisheel Himachal-Sathapana Ke 75 Varsh here today. He flayed the Congress for its remarks on the visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Himachal Pradesh. He said the Opposition should be aware of the fact that it was Modi who had granted a package of Rs 800 crore as a special central assistance to the state.

Earlier, the CM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various projects worth Rs 77.66 crore in Shahpur constituency. These included the inauguration of the Mini-Secretariat building, Treasury Office building, Employment Office building and Fire Brigade Office at Shahpur.

He also laid the foundation stone of a lift water supply scheme for Bandi Richyalu, Manai Pargod and Lunj Noushera; Community Health Centre at Shahpur; office building of the PWD Executive Engineer, Shahpur, indoor stadium at Shahpur, upgrade of the lift irrigation scheme, Lunj. The CM flagged off two fire tenders (vehicles) for fire brigade substation in Shahpur.

He said during the pandemic lockdown, lakhs of people of the state were stuck in different parts of the country. He said nearly 2.50 lakh Himachali people were safely brought to their homes by the state government.

Thakur said the present state government had completed over four years and nine months in office and had ensured a balanced and all-round development of the state.

He said the government was spending over Rs 1,300 crore annually on providing social security pensions to the needy as compared to only Rs 400 crore spent by the previous state government. Giving utmost priority to social welfare sector, the government has reduced the age limit for old age pension from 80 years to 70 years and then to 60 years, he said.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Sarveen Chaudhary welcomed the Chief Minister. She said Shahpur assembly segment has witnessed tremendous progress under the leadership of the “double-engine government”.

#Dharamsala #jai ram thakur #narendra modi