Jai Ram Thakur outwits other aspirants due to links with high command

Due to his close proximity with BJP national president JP Nadda, it was a forgone conclusion that former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will be new BJP legislature leader.

KS Tomar

Analysts say that lobbying was at peak by the aspirants, but they were outfoxed by Jai Ram and several factors were responsible for his selection including faith reposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Home Minister Amit Shah. Nothing happens in BJP without the approval of duo viz Modi and Shah. Second, RSS plays key role in such decisions and Jai Ram got full support from this quarter though onus of humiliating defeat in Assembly polls will rest on his shoulder which can be attributed to poor performance of his government despite the jinx of ‘no repetition’ of the regime and even stalwarts like Dr YS Parmar, six-time Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh and two former BJP CMs like Shanta Kumar and Prem Kumar Dhumal could not break this tradition.

Third, Jai Ram has got gentle nature which may help him to carry all MLAs along, including Dhumal loyalists. Fourth, a smooth sailing is being predicted between opposition leader and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu but situation would have been different had Mukesh Agnihotri become head of the government as both are having almost enmity which was witnessed during the entire five year in state assembly. Being organizational leader, Sukhu may keep Jai Ram in good humor hence the entire attack may shift towards deputy CM Agnihotri.

Sukhu has started the innings with hard decisions of closing hundreds of institutions which made the Assembly session lively, but the government may put the Opposition on mat with the facts and figures, especially logic of opening such institutions just six months prior to period.

Previous Congress government also indulged in such announcements spree during last six months but one wrong does not justify such identical illogical decisions.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had made announcements of over Rs 35,000 crore to win Assembly polls in 2015 but voters sent Congress packing which was true to Jai Ram who went on announcements spree to save BJP prestige but in vain. Even the previous Virbhadra government met the same fate in Himachal. A government which delivers during the entire period can expect to win again otherwise voters are sensible enough to teach a lesson whenever they get an opportunity.

As a good orator, Jai Ram will have plenty of issues to put the government on the mat as Congress has made poll promises which may not be easy to fulfil especially in view of the miserable financial status of the state exchequer. Second, the Centre may cold shoulder the Sukhu government which will add to the woes of the Chief Minister and give an opportunity to Jai Ram to settle the scores at the political level. Experts say though the opposition leader has given veiled threat of Operation Lotus, it may not be his cup of tea to manipulate Congress MLAs as the gap to have a simple majority of 35 in the house of 68 runs in double figure.

Political observers say that Jai Ram will face a challenge to give a united fight inside the Assembly against the blunders committed by the new government as Dhumal loyalists are still bitter with him as they feel that they were ignored and humiliated during their own party’s government though BJP leaders deny it.

(Writer is senior journalist based in Shimla)

