Jai Ram Thakur performs aarti at Yamuna Ghat in Paonta Sahib

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 9

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur participated in the aarti at Yamuna Ghat in Paonta Sahib on Saturday evening on the occasion of three-day state-level Yamuna Sharad Mahotsav.

The Yamuna riverbed was illuminated by 10,000 lamps. He also inaugurated the second cultural evening of fest and laid the foundation stone of various projects worth Rs 6.35 crore.

The CM said, “Fairs instil a sense of respect and dedication towards the culture. Apart from sharing and celebrating happiness, the people get an opportunity to know the culture of the state.”

The Chief Minister said the “state government had accelerated the pace of development works in Himachal despite the Covid pandemic. The double-engine government of the Centre and the state has fulfilled the long-standing demand of Hattee community, spread over 153 gram panchayats of Sirmaur district by giving the Scheduled Tribe status to them.”

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Yamuna Ghat near Yamuna Van Vihar and Rs 4.20-crore beautification project of nullah between Ward No. 5 and 7 of Nagar Parishad Paonta Sahib. He also laid the foundation stone of 13 parks to be constructed in all the wards of Nagar Parishad at a cost of Rs 1.30 crore, two other parks of Rs 20 lakh each and basketball court in Ward No. 7 to be constructed at a cost of Rs 15 lakh.

