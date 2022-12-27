Jai Ram Thakur recognised as Leader of the Opposition

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 26

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has been accorded the status of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly by Protem Speaker Chander Kumar.

Following his election as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party on Sunday, his recognition as the LoP was just a matter of time.

Shortly after being elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party, Thakur had launched a scathing attack on the Congress for its inability to form the full Cabinet and for denotifying hundreds of institutions his government had opened at the fag end of its tenure.

The Congress won 40 seats in the 68-member Assembly. The BJP won 25 seats while three went to Independents. Thakur, a six-time MLA, won from Seraj with the highest margin. The ex-CM was elected unanimously as all 24 BJP MLAs proposed his name for the post on Sunday.