‘Jai Ram Thakur should mind his language’: Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 6

Perturbed by the comments of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who termed Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur liar, Kaul Singh said, “I am hurt by the comments of the Chief Minister. He should control his language, while addressing public meetings.”

Targeting the Chief Minister, Kaul Singh said that “The four-years regime of the BJP in the state was full of disappointment. The CM only overburdened the state with heavy debt.”

“It is true that the Chief Minister is biased over development. He took an amount of Rs 126 crore of Central road fund for his home constituency Seraj directly. The 41 development projects inaugurated by the Chief Minister in Drang constituency were approved during the previous Congress regime under MLA priority scheme, when I was the Congress MLA from Drang,” he added.

“Mandi airport, the dream project of Chief Minister, was hanging fire for the last four years. The Chief Minister boasted that double engine government is working but he has failed to bring any major project to the state till date. During the Congress regime, six medical colleges were opened in the state. If there is really a double engine government working for Himachal, then the Chief Minister should get approval for one medical college for Kullu district from the Central government,” said Kaul Singh.

“The CM speaks lie in public meetings. He had evidence of corruption against me. If he has evidence of corruption against me, then why he is silent for four years,” Kaul said.

