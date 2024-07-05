Jai Ram upset over ‘failure’ of ‘Mission Lotus’: Pushpender

Hamirpur, July 4
The Congress candidate from the Hamirpur constituency, Dr Pushpender Verma, said former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was upset as ‘Mission Lotus’ had “failed” in the state.
Addressing election meetings here today, Verma said the former CM was raising baseless issues to influence voters in the constituency.
“Thakur today said development was initiated in the district during his tenure, but he forgot that he ignored the district due to his equation with former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal,” the Congress candidate added .
Can’t destabilise government
The BJP could not destabilise the honest government led by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. People should not forget that the BJP candidate had disrespected their mandate and is now again coming to misguide them. —Pushpender Verma, Congress candidate
Verma said this time the contest was between an honest and dishonest government.
He said the BJP could not destabilise the government led by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
He said people should not forget that the BJP candidate had disrespected their mandate and was now again coming to misguide them. He added that time had come to teach the BJP leaders a lesson to ensure that no MLA changed loyalties and betrayed voters.
The Congress candidate urged people to give him a chance, adding that he had served people as a doctor and now he would serve society as an MLA.
Earlier, Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani participated in door-to-door campaigning, along with local leaders, in the local market here today.
