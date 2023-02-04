Jakhu road needs repair

The road near Dreamland Hotel at Jakhu is dotted with potholes at several places and has been in a poor condition for a long time. Instead of overlooking the problem, the authorities should get it repaired at the earliest to avoid inconvenience to the public. Ramesh, Shimla

Multi-storey parking lots a must for Manali

Two multi-storey parking lots can be built in Manali — near Chandertal Restaurant and the PWD office area. This will increase the parking capacity of the town, which currently struggles to cope with the heavy influx of tourists. Besides, the town also needs flyover bridges to reduce traffic congestion. Hem Raj Sharma, Manali

Vehicle scrapping policy unjust

The rule of de-registering vehicles after 15 to 20 years should not be applicable on private vehicles. As they are not driven as much as commercial vehicles, wear and tear of private vehicles is also less. Therefore, declaring a vehicle that is in good condition as scrap is sheer injustice to the owners. The public should oppose such unjust rules of the government and the authorities too should make more public-friendly rules. Khem Bharti, Banjar, Kullu

