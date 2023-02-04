Jakhu road needs repair

The road near Dreamland Hotel at Jakhu is dotted with potholes at several places and has been in a poor condition for a long time. Instead of overlooking the problem, the authorities should get it repaired at the earliest to avoid inconvenience to the public. Ramesh, Shimla
Multi-storey parking lots a must for Manali
Two multi-storey parking lots can be built in Manali — near Chandertal Restaurant and the PWD office area. This will increase the parking capacity of the town, which currently struggles to cope with the heavy influx of tourists. Besides, the town also needs flyover bridges to reduce traffic congestion. Hem Raj Sharma, Manali
Vehicle scrapping policy unjust
The rule of de-registering vehicles after 15 to 20 years should not be applicable on private vehicles. As they are not driven as much as commercial vehicles, wear and tear of private vehicles is also less. Therefore, declaring a vehicle that is in good condition as scrap is sheer injustice to the owners. The public should oppose such unjust rules of the government and the authorities too should make more public-friendly rules. Khem Bharti, Banjar, Kullu
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to inaugurate India's largest helicopter production facility in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Monday
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior officials of the M...
A day after being suspended from Congress, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur says ‘I derive my strength from people, rest is secondary’
Preneet Kaur is accused of helping the BJP in the northern s...
Sikh boy asked to remove turban during football match in Spain
According to a FIFA ruling, men football players can wear tu...
'Bole re papihara' singer Vani Jayaram dies at 77
Was living alone at a downtown apartment in Chennai
CM Bhagwant Mann reaches out to Ravidassia community; flags off Shobha Yatra in Jalandhar
Says the message of equality was propagated by Guru Ravidass...