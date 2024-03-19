Jakhu temple escalator ride free for now

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 18

The newly built escalators, made to facilitate devotees at the famous Lord Hanuman temple in the Jakhu hills, will not attract any user charges for a while.

At present, the escalators are being run on a trial basis and the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) will decide the fare soon.

Assistant Manager Ropeway & Rapid Transport System Development Corporation (RTDC) Tara Chand said the devotees could use the escalators for free as of now. “The free service will continue till the Municipal Corporation came up with the fare to be charged. After the fare is decided, the same will be levied for using the escalator, for which tickets will be provided to the users,” he added.

The escalator, having a capacity to carry about 6,000 persons per hour, was installed by Schindler India and had been constructed at the cost of Rs 7.94 crore under the Smart City Mission.

The escalators are built with double drive with safety brakes on both sides. Paintings depicting storyline of Ramayana have been installed at each level.

The escalators have a combination of materials on the facade of louvers and polycarbonate sheets that allow ample natural light.

ACP sheets on the lower part of the escalators have been used for good ventilation. Moreover, LED spotlights have been installed to beautify the experience of the pilgrims using the escalators.

On March 14, four escalators were inaugurated by CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

