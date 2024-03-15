Shimla's Jakhu temple gets escalators

Shimla, March 14
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today inaugurated Himachal’s first outdoor escalators at the Jakhu temple in Shimla at a height of 2,455 m above the sea level. The escalators worth Rs 7.94 crore have a carrying capacity of 6,000 persons per hour and has been installed by Schindler India.
Sukhu said the four escalators would carry devotees from the parking lot to the temple. They were built with double drive with safety brakes on both sides of the escalators for the safety of passengers. “Paintings depicting the Ramayana’s storyline have been presented on each floor,” he added.
He said, “The escalators have a combination of materials on the facade of louvers & polycarbonate sheets that allows ample amount of natural light to enter and ACP sheets on the lower part have been used for good ventilation. Moreover, LED spot lights have been installed to beautify the experience of pilgrims.”
Sukhu said the temple was a major religious attraction for visitors and steps would be taken to provide other basic facilities as well. He also paid obeisance at the Hanuman temple.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it
A Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud issues notice...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...
Punjab MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits Congress; joins AAP
Resigns from the Congress as well as from his assembly membe...
Punjab Police arrest 2 associates of Gurpreet Lehmbar and Jassa Nurwala gang
2 pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized from them