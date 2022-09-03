Himachal Jal Rakshak Sangh threatens to stage protest

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 2

The HP Jal Rakshak Sangh today threatened to stage a protest across the state if the government didn’t consider their demand by September 5. The union is demanding that they should get government job contract once they complete eight years of part time service in the Jal Shakti Vibhag. Currently, they get the contract after completing 12 years of part time service.

The union’s president, Javalu Ram, said, “On August 10, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur had assured us to consider the demand. But so far no concrete action has been taken by the government.”

He added that the union members were expecting that the issue would be taken during the Cabinet meeting that had been scheduled on September 5. “If our demand is not considered, then we will hold protest across the state,” he added.

