Jal Shakti department suffers Rs 1,411 crore losses due to floods: Himachal Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri

Una (Himachal Pradesh), July 17
Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Monday said the Jal Shakti Department has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,411 crore due to floods and landslides caused by heavy rains in the hill state.
He said 5,203 drinking water schemes, 1,237 irrigation schemes and 55 sewerage schemes were affected while 101 flood control works were damaged.
Agnihotri, who holds the portfolio of Jal Shakti Vibhag, said while 4,623 schemes have been restored so far, it will take time to fix all of them.
"We have been able to restore them because of the passionate and steely spirits of our employees," he said.
"I appreciate the work being done by the employees and officers of the department for the restoration of drinking water and sewerage schemes in difficult circumstances," he added.
Agnihotri said the government's aim was to provide relief to the affected people at the earliest.
So far, 118 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents in the state since the onset of monsoon on June 24, according to the state emergency response centre. The state has suffered a loss to the tune of Rs 4,415 crore.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal rain fury: Cloudburst hits Kullu’s Raison early morning; 1 dead, 3 injured
Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal triggering landsl...
Monsoon Fury: Breaches in Ghaggar inundate parts of Punjab, Haryana; flashflood alert in Himachal
Army called in as 5,000 acres flooded in Mansa
Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds
Many farmers have come up with idea of setting up paddy nurs...
Opposition unity is going to be a game-changer, says Congress ahead of Bengaluru meet
The conclave in Bengaluru is being attended by 26 Opposition...
Fake diabetes, multivitamin medicines worth Rs 55 lakh for sale in Delhi, Haryana seized in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi
The company did not have the license to manufacture these dr...