Jal Shakti Dept to examine Mandi’s Balh valley flooding

Shimla, September 12

The state Tourism and Civil Aviation Department will get the issue of flooding of the Balh valley in Mandi, where an international airport is proposed to be set up, examined by the Jal Shakti Department to ensure that it does not become a major hurdle in the mega project.

The Balh valley was flooded following heavy rain in July and August. Pictures of the Balh valley submerged under water had gone viral, raising questions on the feasibility of the airport project. It is against this backdrop that the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department decided to get the issue examined.

In fact, the government is yet to approve the Rs 700 crore project for channelling the Suketi khud in Mandi, which could have addressed the flooding problem. With no funds available, the Balh valley remains vulnerable to floods. Hence, more such incidents may force the government to rethink on the project site.

The setting up of an international airport at Nagchala in Balh valley of Mandi district was a dream project of former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Locals had opposed the project for which their fertile agricultural land was being acquired but the previous BJP government chose to go ahead with it. A detailed project report (DPR) of Rs 5,248.48 crore was prepared for the project. The state government had in August 2022 sought Rs 1,000 crore for the project but its efforts did not materialise.

The Congress government can have a rethink on the site for the airport. A site near Jahu in Hamirpur district has been under its consideration. Now as the Chief Minister hails from Hamirpur, the government may think of shifting the project to Jahu.

At present, Himachal has three airports at Bhuntar in Kullu, Gaggal near Dharamsala and Jubbarhatti near Shimla. However, due to short runways, only small 42-seater aircraft can land at the three airports, leading to exorbitant fares. The fares of the one-way Shimla-Delhi and Dharamsala-Delhi flights at times cross Rs 20,000 during the peak summer season.

