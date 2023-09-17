Jalandhar man drowns while bathing near Bhagsu Nag waterfall in Himachal’s Dharamsala

Dharamsala (HP), September 17
A 32-year-old tourist from Punjab’s Jalandhar drowned here while bathing in a canal near the Bhagsu Nag waterfall, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday when Pawan Kumar, while bathing near the waterfall, was swept away in the strong currents, they added.
Kangra ASP Bir Bahadur said the McLeodganj police received information about the incident on Saturday evening from one Amit Kumar who reported that he and his four friends were taking bath in the canal near Bhagsu Nag waterfall when suddenly the water level increased and his friend Pawan got washed away.
Police rushed to the spot with a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and started searching for Pawan, Bahadur said.
Pawan’s body was recovered about 100 meters down from the place of the incident, the ASP said, adding that the body will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Siraj swings a ‘Six’: Pacer’s dream spell sets up India’s 10-wicket Asia Cup triumph over Sri Lanka
After fast bowler's astonishing effort bundled out defending...
All-party meeting: Regional parties push for women’s reservation Bill
Five-day special session of Parliament starts on Monday
Anantnag operation enters 5th day, security forces hunt for terrorists in Gadole forest area
Two-three ultras are believed to be trapped in the forest ar...
'Jo aayega malamaal ho jayega': PM Modi opens Yashobhoomi, invites exhibitors
Says new India preparing itself for the emerging market of c...
India’s Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List
India had been striving for long to get UNESCO tag for this ...