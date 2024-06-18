Jammuhaar, Khabi Dhar regions to be developed as tourist spots

Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 17

The Jammuhaar, Badi Jummhaar and Khabi Dhar regions in Chamba, which gained recognition from famous Bollywood movie “Taal”, will be developed as tourist destination by creating basic amenities and connecting the valley with major travel routes.

Chamba Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mukesh Repswal who, along with Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav and Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kritagya Kumar, visited the Jammuhaar region on Sunday said the area had immense tourism potential.

During the visit, the DC had detailed discussions with members of the Khabi Dhar Tourism Development Organisation, tourists and local residents. The primary focus of the discussion was on promoting tourism in the area. Repswal noted the immense potential of Khabi Dhar as a tourist destination, but acknowledged the challenges posed by the lack of basic amenities for visitors.

He stated that in response to local demands, Jammuhaar and Khabi Dhar will be connected with roads. This would ensure that the picturesque site is easily accessible and additional basic facilities would be provided to prevent any inconvenience to tourists and create employment opportunities for locals.

The Khabi Dhar Tourism Development Organisation informed the DC that they had been advocating the development of the site for a long time, but no action had been taken so far. They highlighted various tourism possibilities in Badi Jummhar, Naguni and other attractive locations in the area, urging for their development to enhance tourism.

The organisation members pointed out that no district officials had visited the region before. They appreciated efforts of the DC and other officials who hiked steep 2-km climb under the scorching sun to reach the place.

Repswal’s visit has rekindled hope among locals for the development of Khabi Dhar as a major tourist attraction, promising improvements in accessibility and facilities to boost tourism and local employment.

The picturesque valleys of the region, with snow-capped mountains and dense cedar forests, have many scenic spots and temples, including Jammu Nag Temple, Kasse Wali Mata Temple, Raja Ka Bagh, Khabi Dhar, Badi Jammuhaar, Jammuhaar, Bendhal Khas and Naguni.

In 1999, Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai showcased the beauty of Jammuhaar in his blockbuster movie “Taal”. The film captured the stunning landscapes of Jummhaar. This attracted travellers from across the country. However, the place soon fell out of favour with visitors as the lack of facilities hampered tourists’ visits to the area.

“There are immense tourism opportunities in Jammuhaar, Badi Jummhaar and the Khabi Dhar region. I have personally toured this beautiful area with the Superintendent of Police, Divisional Forest Officer and others. Necessary steps will be taken to develop this area for tourism and provide basic facilities,” said Repswal.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bollywood #Chamba