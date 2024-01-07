Jan 16 last date for scholarship schemes now

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 6

In a press statement issued by the state government, the Education Department intimated that the date for applying and submitting online scholarship application forms on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) for the 2023-24 academic session under the state and centrally-sponsored scholarship schemes has been extended to January 16.

A spokesperson of the government said: “As per the revised schedule, extended dates for student registration on NSP portal for the session in all schemes is January 16 whereas closing dates for first level verification is January 30 and for second level verification is January 31.

He requested all heads of the institutions to ensure submission of online application forms of eligible students on NSP so that students of the state studying in any government, government-aided or private affiliated institution, within or outside of the state may be encouraged to improve their merit or performance in studies.

