 Jan Manch discontinued, BJP creates ruckus : The Tribune India

Budget Session

Jan Manch discontinued, BJP creates ruckus

Our prerogative, will launch new public redress scheme, says CM | Will oppose govt decision: Thakur

Jan Manch discontinued, BJP creates ruckus

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu addresses the Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Wednesday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, March 22

The Vidhan Sabha today witnessed an uproar over the government decision to discontinue the Jan Manch, a flagship programme of the previous BJP government. Opposition MLAs created a ruckus, forcing Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania to adjourn the House.

Trouble broke out when Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh informed the House during the Question Hour that the government had decided to discontinue the Jan Manch. To Jwalamukhi MLA Sanjay Rattan’s question, he said that 258 Jan Manch events were held in the past five years to address 43,000 complaints at a cost of Rs 5.34 crore.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “Every government has a right to launch new schemes. Soon, we will launch a new programme for the redress of public grievances that doesn’t humiliate officers and employees. I have repeated this thrice but still the Opposition remains adamant on its continuation, which is strange.”

He said that it was strange that Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur was insisting that the Jan Manch should be continued though it was our government’s prerogative to whether stop it and launch a new scheme.

Sukhu said that the previous government had spent Rs 53.4 crore on holding 258 Jan Manch events and 43,726 complaints were received. “I do not have any problem with the Jan Manch programme on which Rs 2.70 crore was spent on food and Rs 2.63 crore on tents but the manner in which officials were humiliated publicly was objectionable,” he added.

Though the Question Hour had ended, Thakur said that he had a serious objection to “this attitude of the Congress government to close down everything that his government had started”. He added, “As a responsible Opposition, we will continue to protest against anti-people decisions of the government. I request the Chief Minister to reconsider the decision to discontinue the Jan Manch.”

As the Speaker ordered that the debate on the Budget proposals be started, the BJP legislators trouped into the well of the House. Congress and BJP MLAs resorted to sloganeering and nothing could be heard in the din. The pandemonium continued and the Speaker adjourned the House for 15 minutes after the BJP legislators did not heed to his request to take their seats.

Later, when the House reassembled, Thakur said that the discontinuation of the Jan Manch would hurt public sentiments, as it gave an opportunity to people from far-flung areas to air their grievances before elected representatives and officials.

‘Lunch Munch’

The Jan Manch was a ‘Lunch Manch’ programme where employees were humiliated. I had been a victim myself, as a case was registered against me when I went to a Jan Manch event to raise an issue. — Jagat Negi, Revenue Minister

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fresh FIR filed against Amritpal Singh on complaint of ‘granthi’; new image shows him on motorised cart with bike

2
Diaspora

Cops question Amritpal's NRI wife, whose name figured in garnering funds from abroad for 'Waris Punjab De'

3
Jalandhar

Punjab Police trace motorcycle on which Amritpal fled

4
Trending

'Diljit Dosanjh ji pols aagai pols': Kangana Ranaut cryptically warns Punjab singer over getting arrested for 'supporting' Khalistanis

5
Sports

Here are the 12 cities shortlisted for ODI World Cup in India

6
Punjab

Raja Warring writes to Punjab DGP, flags concern about youths being rounded up and labelled Amritpal supporters

7
Trending

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir's Anantnag

8
Himachal

Punjab Assembly calls Himachal Pradesh ordinance to impose water cess illegal; passes resolution

9
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan protesters hurl flares, bottles amid heightened security at Indian mission in London

10
Delhi

Delhi Police file 100 FIRs as objectionable posters against PM Modi come up; 6 arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir’s Anantnag
Trending

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir's Anantnag

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65
Chandigarh

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT
Trending

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT

Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon
Chandigarh

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Seeking blessings
Lifestyle

Guneet Monga visits Amritsar's Golden Temple with her Oscar trophy

Girl makes her boyfriend’s profile on dating app to boost his confidence, ends up getting ditched
Trending

Girl makes her boyfriend’s profile on dating app to boost his confidence, ends up getting ditched

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Top News

Maharashtra Police on alert over 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh

Maharashtra Police on alert over 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh

Police said the movement of everyone arriving at and leaving...

After barricades removed in Delhi, UK promises beefed-up security for Indian missions, staff

After barricades removed in Delhi, UK promises beefed-up security for Indian missions, staff

London demonstrators kept at safe distance this time

Resolutions in Punjab, Haryana Houses against HP water cess

Resolutions in Punjab, Haryana Houses against HP water cess

Within rights to do so, says Sukhu | Cites Uttarakhand & J&K...

Amritpal’s NRI wife, mother quizzed over foreign funding

Amritpal's NRI wife, mother quizzed over foreign funding

Security up, yet objects hurled at Indian Mission in London

Security up, yet objects hurled at Indian Mission in London


Cities

View All

Eight more Aam Aadmi Clinics to become functional by March 31

Eight more Aam Aadmi Clinics to become functional by March 31

Security forces hold flag march

Farmers seek relief for damaged crop

‘GNDU to implement NEP from next session’

Residents question ‘selective’ approach in removing illegal structures

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Fire safety goes for toss as CITCO says cheers sans NOC

Fire safety goes for toss as CITCO says cheers sans NOC

Two Chandigarh cops land in CBI net for taking Rs 50K bribe

Ex-Union Minister’s nephew among two found hanging

F&CC nod to hiring 40 vehicles for lifting waste

Over 15K pay obeisance at Mansa Devi, Kali Mata, Chandi Devi shrines

Delhi Govt presents ~78,800-cr Budget, thrust on transportation

Delhi Govt presents Rs 78,800-cr Budget, thrust on transportation

Excise case: Sisodia sent to judicial custody till April 5

HC reserves order on Jain's bail plea in PMLA case

Rs 16,500 cr for education, teachers to get tablets

Rs 850 cr allocated to clear landfill sites in 2 years

Punjab Police trace bike on which Amritpal Singh fled

Punjab Police trace motorcycle on which Amritpal fled

Cops nab 6 gangsters for extortion, intimidation

Women must exercise voting right: Karamjit

DCC ex-chief joins AAP

DC suspends official for indiscipline

Rain, hailstorm flatten wheat crop over 53K hectares in dist

Rain, hailstorm flatten wheat crop over 53K hectares in dist

Three of thieves' gang held, four motorbikes recovered

Sewer connections of 5 ‘ahatas’ cut

2 nabbed with heroin, opium

Snatchers target three more in city

Varsity’s estimated deficit climbs to ~285 cr

Varsity’s estimated deficit climbs to Rs 285 cr

Disgruntled employees demand VC’s resignation

Fatehgarh Sahib villages to get town-like facilities, says MLA

Awareness on healthy lifestyle need of hour: Experts

100-kg poppy husk seized