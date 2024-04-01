Janartha, Butail slam rebels

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 31

In a continuing war of words between the Congress and the BJP, Congress MLA Harish Janartha yesterday slammed six rebel MLAs, who have switched to the BJP. Chief Parliamentary Secretary Ashish Butail and deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania portrayed the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government as employee friendly.

In a scathing attack on the six rebels, Janartha alleged that these six sold their integrity to join the BJP and have betrayed the voters. “They have not only betrayed the party but have also insulted the voters of their constituency. People voted for them reposing faith in the policies of the Congress, but now they have thrust a bypoll on the state to serve their personal interests,” said Janartha.

The Shimla (Urban) MLA said the voters would not forgive them for betraying their trust. “The Congress candidates will win on all six Assembly seats and the defeat of the rebels is certain. The people of the state are upset with the rebels, and will not trust them again,” he said.

Meanwhile, Butail and Pathania said only the Congress government would safeguard the interest of the employees. “Himachal is the first state in the country to restore OPS. In Rajasthan, the OPS scheme implemented by the Congress government has been discontinued as soon as the BJP came to power,” they said.

They further said that the Centre had put several obstacles in the way of implementing OPS, but the Congress government was committed to implementing the scheme,” they said. Taking a dig at the BJP, the duo said the employees were roughed up during the BJP government when they demanded restoration of the OPS.

