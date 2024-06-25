Japanese agency inspects eco-trails project in Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, June 24

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) project director (PD) Shrestha Nand Sharma inspected the undergoing eco-trails project in Kaisdhar village in Lug valley, Kullu. The project is being prepared under the SATOYAMA component of the JICA. He said the eco-tourism project will become a major centre of attraction for tourists from India and abroad.

Later, the PD visited Mata Rani Self Help Group (SHG) in Parli Seri village, where women are engaged in the handloom sector. He said handloom products being prepared through various SHGs were getting a new identity through association with the JICA. He said, “Himachal’s traditional garments made by the SHGs will bring new life to the economy of the villagers. He said that the SHGs to whom training has been given, prepare good quality Kullvi shawls that are fetching good prices.”

Sharma said, “There are 106 self-help groups in the handloom sector in Kullu district, out of which 72 groups are working actively. This project is also working for branding the products prepared by various SHGs. The products are sold under the brand name Him Tradition.” He added that the demand for traditional clothes is coming from every corner of the country. The SHGs associated with JICA will get a better opportunity for income generation, he added.

